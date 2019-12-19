The Burlington girls soccer team made national news this year when they wore T-shirts during a game indicating their support for equal pay. After a goal, the team lifted their jerseys up to reveal the hashtag #equalpay. The gesture, which almost ran afoul of high school sports officials who keep a sharp eye on uniform regulations, has continued in Vermont on social media and through T-shirts and other sales — well into the tens of thousands of dollars at this point — that go to support the cause of equality in pay.
These gestures may seem skin-deep. “Raising awareness” is a phrase used so much it’s nearly a cliche. But the first step in any marketing campaign is awareness — making a customer aware of the product you offer. The first step in any social change is similar — making the broader populace aware of an issue, and your solution to fix it. The young women in Burlington were inspired by the U.S. Women’s National Team’s equal-pay agitating at this summer’s World Cup. In turn, their gesture inspired both national team members and their own opponents on the day, South Burlington, as well as their first-round playoff opponents from Brattleboro, reached out to indicate they too, would wear a symbol of support.
These women are part of a long legacy of women speaking up to raise awareness of unequal pay and many other issues of inequality. Their efforts did not go unnoticed, and we hope will join the legacy of this generation of women in the long struggle.
It has, indeed, been a long struggle.
The coming year will mark one landmark milestone in the history of women in this country — 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which established constitutional right of women to cast votes in elections, as of August 18, 1920, with these key words: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
There may also be a new signature milestone for women in 2020, as the 2019 state legislative elections in Virginia have cleared a path to the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which was first passed back in 1977. There are hurdles to this amendment’s final addition to the Constitution: to this point 37 out of the necessary 38 state legislatures have ratified the amendment. Virginia would be no. 38, but come well after a Congressional deadline of 1982. With ratification, the issue may wind up in court. But again, it boils down to simple words: “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.”
Behind those deceptively simple statements on voting and equality under the law lie generations of effort, toil and tears. The right to vote was not given to women. They had to fight for it, for decades.
The push for passage of the 19th Amendment had its roots all the way back in the 1840s and before, when an organized movement first began to agitate for the franchise. Some states enfranchised women long before the nation did — Vermont enabled a limited franchise for taxpaying women as early as 1880, as well as the right to hold office in town school districts; in 1900 it made women eligible for the office of town clerk, trustee of public libraries, and town superintendent of schools and, in 1902, town treasurer.
But in 1919, the Republican governor, Percival Clement, vetoed a full women’s suffrage bill for Vermont, and then resisted the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, which was ratified by the state Legislature only in 1921, after Clement was out of office. While the Constitution is in many ways a perfect document, in many other ways it is flawed. And correcting that flaw only fixes one part of the problem that women young and old continue to face, and likely will continue to face no matter what the Constitution says.
The ERA would put teeth into the enforcement of equality — but the social efforts like those of young soccer players will likely end up having an equally profound effect. The effort to ratify and enshrine the amendment, and the efforts of the young women in Burlington and elsewhere, are part and parcel of the same struggle. If history is any judge, the women of this generation will be up to the task, as their forebears were generations ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.