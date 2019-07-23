In reference to "Local suspect is allowed bail" (July 19). As a Proctor resident, I was very disappointed in Judge Thomas Zonay's decision to allow bail and subsequent home confinement to Anthony Reynolds. This disturbing case of domestic violence upset many of us who live in the same town as Ms. Rooney.
Why someone who has disobeyed so many laws is given the privilege of bail and home confinement I can't understand. He belongs in jail while he awaits his trial. I am very disappointed. This was a terrible decision and it'll be interesting to see if he does abide by the confinement guidelines given his many previous disregard for laws.
Carol Blaser
Proctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.