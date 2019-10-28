Now that the Louras family has spoken, let me express our sympathy and understanding at this most difficult time.
We lost a son 17 years ago. To lose a child is the most devastating experience for a couple. Whatever the age or circumstance, it is something you feel you will never "get over" but you do get "through it" with the help of each other, family, friends and the Rutland community.
We thank the Rutland Police Department. They did their duty. They are trained professionals. They saw a threat to the community, a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle. After firing at the police department's building, they did not know who he was or what further plans he might have had. Was he to go to Walmart, the Transportation Building or heaven only knows the worst scenario — a school ?
They took him down. They have to live with that. They also live with the respect and confidence of this community.
We will be making a donation to the Mentoring Program/Group on Merchants Row at the family's request.
Janet B. Wood
Rutland
