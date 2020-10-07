A home violated
I cannot begin to describe the anger I have. I am more disappointed in the conduct of the person who removed property from my home. I wonder what the person would have to say to my sister, who took years to do her thing on her own, now this? She was looking forward to having her say.
Nick Searles
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.