Every time I am forced by news networks to listen to the Father of Lies spread more of his excrement from the swampy Oval Office now become a colossal manure pile, I wish I had enough money to buy a 30-second replay of the handsome black man giving a warm and heartfelt hug to the lady cop who killed his brother. I'd buy the ad to play after every time the Father of Lies appears on the news.
Regardless of all the racial overtones of white "innocence" versus black forgiveness that we see so often, this simple but totally heartfelt gesture of reconciliation between two human persons struck me as being the real America. We've seen the Fox News and Rush Limbaugh version of "America" for so long that we've forgotten who we are as human beings and as Americans.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Has the Father of Lies ever read this?
C'mon, my fellow Americans, let's get rid of this horrible, lying caricature of a human being who occupies the White House, so we can become real Americans again.
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
