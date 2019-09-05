I have been watching the news, and it seems government has been on a merry-go-round. It seems they found a merry-go-round that has brass rings in them. They always seem to get the ring that helps other countries out, like sending them money to rebuild their country and whatever they may need. It seems they bypass the United States. Why? Because they really can't deal with our problem.
And who in Congress really cares for our well-being? It seems they have everything they need, like health insurance, and raise in their Social Security, a home or two. So Congress, do us a favor and get off your high horses and get back to work and get us out of debt. After all, we, the middle class, are paying your salary, as well as some other people's salary. I'm certain I would be putting my head down in shame for not doing my job that I was getting paid for. I think some of you people have greed for a middle name.
I just want to say this letter does not pertain to Sen. Bernard Sanders, Sen. Pat Leahy, Rep. Peter Welch or anyone that helps us in Vermont.
Alice Reid
Castleton
