If I may, a brief note from myself to everyone. Looking back on the anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held in Bethel, New York, in 1969, 50 years ago today, I find myself checking in retrospective, my own life in the past 50 years.
It turns out I remain proud to have been a hippie and a member of our hippie generation, for a boat load of reasons. We, then, stood up and voiced our feelings publicly and in vast numbers against all we felt was wrong in the generation previous to our own and we celebrated life and our planet for what we have and what we, as fellow human beings, are, in fact, responsible for. We are responsible for each other and all of us.
We, hippies, ventured out of what was then and did, in fact, change the norm for the better. Peace and love, groovy, anti-war and take care of your brother. My celebration and pride continues to this day for our tenacity and bonding then and now. Many of us no longer call ourselves hippies, we are now referred to as grammy and papa or seniors.
However, I encourage our later generations to visit or revisit the grand music and message of that time — love is better than hatred, peace is better than war and take care of your brother, no matter what. This is accomplished not in vast numbers as then, but in the hearts and souls of each and every one of us, daily. Peace and love and teach your children right.
Mike Papineau
Chittenden
