A follow-up to Sen. Joe Benning’s piece, “We can’t close colleges,” in the Rutland Herald April 21 edition:
It seems Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s proposal to close down Northern University and the Vermont Technical College Randolph campus finally got the attention of Vermonters and the Legislature. It had to be a tough decision to make such a proposal, but I think it was very well considered.
Vermonters have been spending so much money on K-12 education that we have gained national attention: A for support, the ability to take piles of money from property owners in support of education without an open rebellion; B+, maybe A-, for the resulting product.
Decreased post-secondary enrollment must free some brick and mortar space belonging to the colleges. Right now, we are experiencing forced online education. What if we were to take a few of Vermont’s very best K-12 educators and place them in K-12 ed studios, located on state college campuses, and make their talents available online to every K-12 student in the state; spend the money on broadband; spend the money on laptops/iPads? Let the K-12 system pay the college system for the use of that space?
Under usual circumstances, many teachers would be displaced by aides in the brick-and-mortar environment, where students would attend as usual to absorb the output coming in online from the ed studios.
Hard-to-implement details aside, is there the possibility that, with all the brain power sitting in the State House and all the brain power sitting in the state education establishment, we could come up with a solution mutually beneficial to both the K-12 ed system and the state college system that would move some Vermont taxpayer support in the direction of the state college system?
Charles Goodwin
Weston
