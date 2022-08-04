I'm not a gun owner or enthusiast, nor, on the other hand, am I afraid of firearms. I don't know about other states, but Vermont takes the levelheaded approach that requires first-time hunters to pass hunter education in order to get their hunting permit.
Given that hunting is widespread here as legitimate recreation, this requirement may help to explain why Vermont seems to be avoiding the mayhem that other states are suffering (knock on wood). While the debate rages back and forth between "red flag" laws, mental health treatment, age restrictions, a ban on sales of military-style weaponry, and a complete ban on civilian possession of firearms at all, no one questions the law that prevents a convicted felon from owning a firearm. Vermont's hunter ed requirement may offer a middle ground.
