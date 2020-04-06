In certain schools of zen, the koan — an unanswerable question often pointing to a paradox — is used to sharpen the mind and deepen one's insight. Here is my koan for this Twilight Zone moment in Vermont history:
Now that various law enforcement agencies in Vermont have announced that they are limiting their in-person responses to many routine events, my koan is, "Under this policy, if I drive 4 mph faster than the posted limit through Bridgewater, will I still be stopped and given a $200 ticket?"
Doug Weber
Rutland
Doug Weber teaches philosophy at Castleton University and is Rabbi Emeritus of the Rutland Jewish Center.
