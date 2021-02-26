I appreciate Michael Lannon's perspective on ravens, and his slanted historical take on this bird.
Ravens are well-known in the birding community for their large size and strength, superior intelligence, mating for life and being one of the rare animals that "communicate" with other ravens as to the location of food, water, etc. And while it might be true that a group of crows is referred to as a "murder," Mr. Lannon seems to conveniently have his birds crossed up. A grouping of ravens is called a "conspiracy" and, well, you just make your inference from that of the writer's intentions. Conspiracies do seem to be all the rage these days.
Ravens are mentioned multiple times by the world's three great religions, Judaism, Islam and Christianity. It was a raven first sent out by Noah from the ark, before he released a dove. In the New Testament, Jesus uses ravens in a parable about relying on God for needs, not riches. And ravens are cited in the Holy Quran during the story of Cain and Abel.
Change is scary. Change is awkward. Emotions run deep on both sides of this and other issues. I'm sure Mr. Lannon agrees we should all "be best" during these times and turn down the fear-mongering volume to a manageable level.
William Mapes
Clarendon
