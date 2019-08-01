I couldn't care less about politics today, but I intend to vote for Trump.
I think the Russian probe by the Democrats and Mueller thing is nonsense. Who cares if the Russians meddled in our election?
I raised a very nice garden this year and I hope people across the country dig up part of their lawns in the future to supply their own food. If this economy collapses, at least we have some food to eat.
This wild spending over the years has left the country vulnerable to economic failure, and thus world wide. We already have farm crises like the one in the late 1980s.
Years ago I voted for Bernie a few times although I vote for the party of Lincoln often. What has happened to the party of Woodrow Wilson and FDR?
Francis T. Haas
Rutland
