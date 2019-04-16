Thanks to the beautiful downtown space provided by Mark Foley and the well-done recurrent ads provided by George Nostrand and his co-workers at the Rutland Herald, the Rutland AARP TaxAide site had its best season since the site started back in the year 2000. We serve, for the most part, elderly Rutland County citizens; however, we also do fairly simple returns for low-to-moderate income younger folks. Belonging to AARP is not required in either case.
Our 13 volunteers did nearly 1,000 returns, after fulfilling the IRS training and testing required each year for both old and new volunteers. Those of you who use this free service year after year know that the site abounds in competence and good humor. It also keeps the 13 of us who do your returns mentally active and physically occupied during the "dead" season in Vermont for non-skiers.
So, big thanks to those of you who kept us occupied the last three months by using our free tax service, and to Mr. Foley and the Rutland Herald for providing us with space and outreach for our AARP TaxAide program.
Phil Stephan
Rutland AARP TaxAide district coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.