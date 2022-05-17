I applaud Gwen Hallsmith’s recent editorial piece calling out the University of Vermont for its sponsorship of the one-sided and biased “forum” of Odanak Abenaki from across the border in Quebec. However, she left out an important detail of the white invader colonial history of our region, which I find highly relevant to this discussion.
Because of a variation in British Protestant colonial actions against the Indigenous peoples in what would become Vermont, and the French-Catholic actions to our north, the native Abenaki of what would become Vermont suffered under genocidal colonial invaders.
This resulted in many fleeing for their lives across the border to seek refuge. We will never know the exact numbers of this diaspora, but it is safe to say those who stayed were forced underground for so many generations that they lost most of their culture, their history, their language and even a good portion of their DNA.
However, in the 20th century, thanks to many devoted people, white and Indigenous, this remnant has found its voice, its language, its culture and its history. This, in and of itself, is an amazing story. So because of “weak” DNA evidence, to call out these powerful and courageous souls for their heroic survival is the deepest of all imaginable insults.
I am working to own my white colonial heritage with the invader blood in my veins. I would hate to see this squabble among the survivors of my own heritage create dissidence among them.
Victor Ehly
Worcester
