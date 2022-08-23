On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. This gives lawmakers here in Vermont permission to ban abortion.
All women not only deserve the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives, but to receive support and assistance in making such a hard decision. As a daughter who was the outcome of a teenage pregnancy, I believe everyone should have the resources and ability to decide what happens to their own body and life. My mother had resources and support to make her own choice, and this led her to make a decision out of comfort, rather than fear. Lawmakers and Supreme Court justices who voted for, or are in support of, the overturn of Roe v. Wade have placed a feeling of fear and trepidation on all women.
