I am responding to the cartoon by Danziger published June 22 in The Times Argus.
The cartoon appears to show bishops interfering with a priest counseling a penitent in the confessional. In the Catholic Church, the priest gets his authority to hear confessions and grant absolution from the local bishop. He can grant that authority or remove it. Bishops have the authority and duty to train and supervise priests in their diocese.
Abortion is a serious sin. There is no disagreement on that issue, but there is disagreement on how to handle public persons who claim to be Catholic but support abortion by voting for laws that permit abortion or that fund abortions.
Those responsible for the abortion would be the woman who orders the abortion, the medical professional who performs the abortion, those who fund abortion, and those who vote for laws that permit abortions. All these folks need to repent.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.