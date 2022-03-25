I have to respond to Martin Green’s March 18 letter where he states his views on abortion. He is in his rights to do just that. If Mr. Green does not like abortions, then he shouldn’t have one. Oh, yeah, that’s right — he can’t. He also can’t understand what women go through.
Mr. Green states we should love the mother and the baby. That is very true. However, most so-called “pro-lifers” only love a fetus and not the mother or even a baby after it is born. Where is the love for the mother if she is forced to carry to term her rapist’s baby? Where is the love for the mother when the mother is only 10 years old, raped by her father, stepfather or some other family member, and her very young body is not equipped to bring a baby to term? Where is the love when a woman will die if she is forced to bring a pregnancy to term? And where is the love if a single woman gives birth and can’t afford to feed the child or provide that child a home?
I have known women who have had abortions, and I can tell you that each and every one of them did not take the decision lightly. But it is a decision that should be made by the woman and the woman alone. It is her choice and someone who she does not even know should not be allowed to make the choice for her.
Abortion has been around since the beginning of time. It will still happen whether it is legal or not. Before Roe, women died from back-alley abortions. We need to keep it legal, safe and rare.
Amy Pregger
Fair Haven
