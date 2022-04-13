Just a note in response to Peg Gibbud Pintello's letter to the editor about a women's right to an abortion. She is apparently reacting to the changes being made to the right to abortion in several states. It is not going to happen in Vermont in the foreseeable future so her fears are without merit, as far as Vermont is concerned.
She lists many of the rights and protections woman have gained from 1920 to 2010. I agree with many of these gains but not all of them. Most of these gains have also benefited society.
One of the rights gained by women is the right to purchase health insurance at the same rate as men. The reason men's health insurance rates were lower is because their health insurance costs were on average lower than the average woman. This is without considering maternity costs.
She says the greatest harm to a woman is retracting her right to control her own reproductive liberties. She has the right to control her own reproductive liberties by using common sense or not having sex.
She does not mention the harm caused by her decision to the little preborn boy or girl whose life is snuffed out by her decision. He or she does not get to vote, or get to hire an attorney or get its day in court. That harm is greater than losing some reproductive liberties.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
