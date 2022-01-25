Some years ago, an unmarried friend of mine said if he had had a wife and she conceived, they might consider aborting the fetus. But, then, he said, when he entered the afterlife and encountered his unborn child, and she or he asked him, “Why did you kill me? Why didn’t you let me live?" he shrugged his shoulders and told me, “I have no answer for that question.”
His words have come back to me many times, especially in this turbulent era when abortion is such a prominent topic.
Fortunately, my wife and I have two adult children, both alive, thriving and successful. For this, we are extremely happy. We chose to bring them to term and to let them live. We rejoice in our decision, knowing it was the correct one for us.
However, there are occasions when my friend’s words come to mind, and I ask myself, after I had entered the afterlife, what would I say to our children, if we had aborted them and they asked me the same questions. I can respond for no other person but as for myself, I still would have no answer for them.
Larry Booker
Pittsford
