I am writing to you in reaction to the two pro-abortion letters published in The Times Argus July 12 edition. I will touch on one point because to answer all the issues raised in the letters would take up too much space and time.
One of the common points raised by the pro-abortion folks is “control over our own bodies.” What they don't mention is the human life, a little preborn boy or girl whom they and their partner created, in the womb who is killed. This preborn boy or girl does not get a trial or lawyer to plead its case. but it is just killed by the decision of one person.
One fallacy promoted by the pro-abortion folks is the words “control over our own bodies.” The woman has control over her own body if she avoids sex or uses contraception. She decides consciously or unconsciously to create human life. Rape or incest would be an exception to this argument of control.
The goal we should be seeking is to only have sex when we want to create human life or accept the life we create. Abortion is the killing of human life in the womb and is always wrong with the exception of life of the mother.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
