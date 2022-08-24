I, and I expect many others, are outraged by the recent WCAX news about the State of Vermont paying $100,000 for transgender surgery for a Vermont inmate serving a lengthy sentence for the murder of his own mother. This inmate is not even eligible for release (and then may not obtain it) until 2032.
This amount will be coming from Vermont taxpayers. I do not want any of my taxes going for this incarcerated person's procedure. Who in the world made this decision? I have no problem with transgender surgery, but unless I am wrong any one seeking this would be paying for it themselves (not sure if insurance covers this). So does one have to break the law, become incarcerated in a Vermont prison, serve any kind of sentence, in order to get this surgery?
