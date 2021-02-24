To the residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Tinmouth and Ira, specifically as you contribute funding yearly to the Rutland Free Library.
I am writing in response to the Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers' commentary published in the Feb. 19 Rutland Herald.
If concerned residents had answers to questions regarding the relocation of the RFL, they would not consider writing letters to the editor.
This attitude and scolding mentality must stop. Shaming people and the editor to prohibit them from writing?
No one should be ashamed for enquiry.
My "work continues," too.
I encourage public input and promote accessible information.
Mr. Smathers' letter states: "Ultimately, by state law, the decision is the board's." He has "an advisory role." The 14 members of the board can decide what is best for approximately 20,000 citizens? Residents need to accept the move and stop asking questions?
Kathryn Adams
Rutland
