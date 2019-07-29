The Vermont Center for Independent Living’s (VCIL) Rutland branch office and the local advocacy group, Disabled Access & Advocacy of the Rutland Area (DAARA) held the third “Accessibility Tour of Downtown Rutland” on Wednesday, July 24. This event was in recognition of the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990.
The Accessibility Tour had a great turnout of about 35 people and the group included key Rutland City staff, staff from other service providers, people with disabilities and others interested in helping to make our city more accessible for all residents. We would like to say thanks to all who joined us in order to directly experience some of the accessibility issues in the city, note improvements that have been made as a result of the ADA, and be a part of potential solutions in the future.
Those attendees included local, elected officials Vermont State Sen. Cheryl Hooker (D-Rutland District), Rutland Mayor David Allaire and Rutland Board of Aldermen members Melinda Humphrey, Rebecca Mattis, Lisa Ryan and Matt Whitcomb. We truly appreciate their interest in these issues and we look forward to working with them in the future.
We would also like to thank businesses that donated items in support of the Accessibility Tour, including Hannaford’s, the Rutland Area Food Co-op, Roots the Restaurant, Price Chopper and Yankee Medical.
It’s disappointing that none of the local media chose to cover this important and educational event. We hope that in the future there will be more interest in the disability community and local accessibility issues.
Thanks, again, to all who made our Tour a success and happy birthday to the ADA!
Glenn Reed
Peer Advocate Counselor Coordinator
Vermont Center for Independent Living/Rutland branch office, member of DAARA
Rutland
