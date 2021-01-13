A mob of rioters has stormed the U.S. Capitol. They did it because Trump incited them to do it. They did it because Trump lost the election. They did it to prohibit Mike Pence and members of Congress from certifying Joe Biden as our new president-elect, a mostly ceremonial act, and not required because the Electoral College has spoken and declared Joe Biden as our next president.
The Capitol has been desecrated. People have been injured. The “Peoples’ House” has been defiled. Damage and carnage abound everywhere. Five people are dead from the turmoil. And Trump is still not president. What have they accomplished? What indeed?
Larry Booker
Pittsford
