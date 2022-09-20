Cortina Inn is providing shelter for disadvantaged people, shelter which the state mainly pays for at a reduced rate. Is it the inn’s fault if there are problems that follow some of those people, problems which may spillover into nuisance or even criminality?
In the six months or so I worked there on the night shift, I never once saw a town police officer there. If there were such problems, why wouldn’t the town have had a police officer every once in a while just walk down the hallways to show a presence? Maybe a police liaison officer to work with the people, because if there are a few bad apples, the residents are the ones bearing the brunt of problems created.
