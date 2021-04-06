Acronym alert, Acronym alert! Why do they do it?
Truly, why must people throw around AKA, TBD, IMHO as if we all agree on their meanings?
Take, for instance, IMHO. This was used twice today in a message from a colleague. I knew he wanted something but what? He would maintain the common understanding of IMHO means, and is always supposed to mean, "in my humble opinion" — but what if it does not? What if it means "I must have oatmeal" or "in making humorous observations?"
Moving on, take AKA — rather than meaning, "also known as," could it not easily mean "ask kangaroos anything?"
You get my drift.
Even TBD makes my head hurt. It may not mean "to be determined," what if it means "try both doughnuts?" I think it does, and I shall — a chocolate and a raspberry.
Mary Hanrahan
Calais
