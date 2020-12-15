T – For so many, this tantrumous tyrant (this tyrannous titan) is tested and found to be true. Too few of us counter this totalitarian, wringing our hands with each turn of the screw.
R – We're in need of relief from his ruthless ambition. His thinly veiled ruses that he cares for us people belie the fun fact that he only abuses.
U – We don't understand his great love of untruth, the utter dismissal of all which unites. Underhanded, upsetting and unrealistic, even so he has managed unconscionable heights.
M – He's miserable, mean, malevolent, moody. He moves in directions it's hard to know where. Manic, morose, inside his head's scrambled (and l'm pretty sure we don't want to go there).
P – Powerful, petulant, prideful and petty. When he isn't campaigning, what he does is just futz. Put the R, U, M, P (with a T on the front) and what does it tell us? Donald's a putz!
Susan Leach
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.