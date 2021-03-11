On Page A3 of the March 10 Herald, the two dominant headlines contained acronyms. The first headline of an article by staff writer Gordon Dritschilo was, “ARC set to hand out pots of 'gold'.” Most people know ARC is a national organization with local chapters with the mission of helping individuals with developmental disabilities.
But I did not immediately know what the acronym ARC actually stands for. I figured somewhere in the article it would be spelled out. It wasn't. When I googled ARC, it was obvious why this was so. ARC stands for Association for Retarded Citizens. “Retarded” is a term out-of-date and out of favor. I think this organization needs a new name (sorry, Ravens is taken) and acronym. Maybe it should be something like Association for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities, or AIDD?
The second article on the page, by staff writer Keith Whitcomb Jr., was headlined “Panel: Virus hits BIPOC women harder.” Apparently, I don't spend enough time on Twitter and Facebook, because I was unsure what the acronym BIPOC exactly stood for (though I figured POC was “People of color”).
Again, I figured it would be spelled out somewhere in the article. It wasn't. Google explained the meaning is “Black, Indigenous, People of Color.” Fine. But I really don't feel I should have to be googling headlines to read the paper.
Now, I know both Gordon Dritschilo and Keith Whitcomb are excellent writers and, in their defense, reporters don't always write the headlines for the stories. I would just ask that, if you use an acronym in a headline — even if its meaning is obvious, please explain it early on in the article. Thanks.
Jim Haley
Pittsford
