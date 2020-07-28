These are unprecedented times for most of us. I suggest we act locally and put a 1% sales tax on top of the 6% sales tax and perhaps, more on luxury goods for the duration of the pandemic.
Of course, some will react by screaming: "This is not the time to raise taxes." This is untrue. This is exactly the time to raise taxes in order to fund good health care and good health practices locally. I would like local health care workers to have not enough PPE, but more than enough PPE so there is no question they can protect themselves and their families for all they are doing during these unprecedented times.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
