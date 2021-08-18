Another kingpin of sexual assault goes down.
Add Andrew Cuomo to a long list of once-powerful men now discredited for their sexual assault allegations, that includes Harvey Weinstein, Charley Rose, Kevin Spacey, Al Franken, R. Kelly, Steve Wynn, Matt Lauer, Tavis Smiley, Garrison Keillor, Roy Moore, James Toback, Brett Ratner, Russell Simmons, Jann Wenner, Jeffrey Tambor, Mario Batali, Les Moonves, Bryan Singer, Gerard Depardieu, Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein, among many others.
Considering over two dozen women have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, he should be on this list and should have gone down a long time ago.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
