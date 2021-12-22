The Raiders mascot was retired October 2020. The Ravens were installed February 2021. For a change to happen now, the burden of proof is on those who claim a change is necessary and justified. Evidence for that claim needs to be presented to the School Board for them to take up as an action item.
Without that, you only have personal agendas, hearsay, opinions and fake news. Boards require facts. Commissioners must leave their biases and activism at home. The agenda comes from the people they serve, not from their own self-interests.
Let the students, educators or even those from the Rutland community, make their case and presentation for the Raiders to return. Then let the public fully respond, the commissioners listen, and only then discuss in open meetings. Vote as necessary. This takes time, but it’s Meeting 101. Some will disagree with the final decision, but there will be respect for the process and the board.
If nobody presents a case, there is nothing to discuss.
I have heard the argument that the mascot change wasn’t done properly. If that’s true, now is your chance to do it right. If that’s not true, then there is nothing to discuss.
The burden of proof is on those who want change. The board has enough to do without trying to force unsubstantiated votes on agenda items based on the chair’s personal whims.
Scott McCalla
Rutland City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.