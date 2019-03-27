Two bills in the Vermont Legislature would help some people — especially those folks who are low-income or living on a fixed income — get health care benefits they currently lack and need. One would expand dental services for people receiving Medicaid benefits (S.94). The other would require insurers to provide hearing aids as a covered service (H.348). In addition, the U.S. Senate’s “Seniors Have Eyes, Ears, and Teeth Act” (S.576) expands Medicare to include vision, hearing and dental services.
I wholeheartedly support what these bills are trying to accomplish. Many of us put off going to the dentist, getting our vision examined, or getting good reliable hearing aids because of the expense. Yet, while I applaud the intent, I can’t help thinking about the fact that these additional benefits also would add to the current patchwork of health care we have in America. Ever multiplying programs and endless versions of commercial insurance with their own terms and limitations are the cause of our health care system’s overall complexity and high cost.
I am a supporter of Improved Medicare for All (IM4A). If crafted wisely, IM4A would provide needed services to everyone, without the confusion over what and who is and is not covered, at the same time that it brings down the overall cost of health care in our country.
In my opinion, affordable, quality health care, not fragmented chaos, is what we all need.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington
