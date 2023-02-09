I write to share my concerns about S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. I know we must act to address climate change, but I do not believe this heavy-handed, complicated approach will work.
First, I am very concerned about more dependence on an increasingly vulnerable electric grid. Do we all not remember what it was like just a couple of weeks ago when we lost power? What will it be like when just about everything is dependent on electricity?
Second, in my experience, heat pumps are not the answer. Last summer, I installed a hot water heat pump (very pleased with it), and intended to put one in for heating, but I live in an old home that does not have open plan living. Thus, I was told, I would need multiple units. For many of us who live in older homes, this will be very expensive, even with rebates.
I believe this bill is going to increase costs far in excess of the monies appropriated, both to the state and to individual Vermonters. This bill is a stretch for the ideal at the cost to the real. Please everyone, learn about this legislation and what it will mean for you.
