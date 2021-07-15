As our troops leave Afghanistan I am, of course, concerned about the fate of many women and girls. I have no real understanding of the patriarchal variant of religion/politics practiced there, but certainly fear for them based on what I know of history. I’m not sure what we can collectively do but will keep looking.
I do believe it long past time to end our military presence and instead look for political solutions. These do exist!
And in the meantime. we can continue to work for immediate solutions to our own substantial patriarchal problems, both here in America and in other regions where we can have a more direct influence than may be obvious in Afghanistan. There is a great deal to be done.
John Snell
Montpelier
