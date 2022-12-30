Ag surveys

I was pleasantly surprised to see the item on Ag data (Community News, Dec. 27). The topic was the USDA’s annual census that takes the temperature of agriculture across the U.S. by contacting operators directly, in all aspects of food production.
From April 2019 to October 2020, I worked on the ongoing farm survey in Vermont. I regularly drove from Panton to Vernon to meet farmers and gather data on their crops, all types of livestock, farm labor, facilities, and also the economic well-being of their families. I met with wonderful, hardworking Vermonters, most of whom willingly shared their information. The item mentions floriculture and bees, but we cycled through every aspect of farm production from maple to dairy to apples to berries to alpacas to soybeans to hay and much more.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service grew out of the farm crisis of the 1970s and ’80s, when the notoriously high interest rates, coupled with inflated oil prices and a grain embargo against the Soviet Union (among other things), caused farm debt to soar, along with bankruptcies and foreclosures. There were distress sales of entire farms, suicides and retaliations against the rural bankers. Congress realized it did not really have a grasp on the felt experience of farmers, and the gathering of information took on new urgency. Since 1972, the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the USDA has partnered with the states as members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
So here in Vermont, our own Department of Agriculture administers the survey and sends out paychecks to the survey personnel. The results are available for free to help producers plan their operations; in addition, and perhaps even more important, the results of the national ag survey directly affect the annual Farm Bill.
