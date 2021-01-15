Yes, the tirade on the nation's capital was wrong but not entirely. First of all, we know the Washington bureaucrats don't listen to the people. They go where the money is. That is why they are all millionaires.
But also, the nation's Capitol is paid for by the people but the people are allowed in to talk to their representatives.
The Democrats have won Washington but for only two years. Then a lot of Democrat senators will be gone.
You loyal Democrats better start saving your money because taxes are going up. Jobs once again will be lost. Stores will close. Cafés will close.
The Democrats want the public dependent on Washington to tell you what you can and cannot do. Just remember your idol, Obama, and his high spending on nothing. Remember Pelosi and her $75,000 haircut. You don't hear Democrats talking about that. Biden will be a puppet for Pelosi and Harris.
You didn't like Trump because he was outspoken, unlike Democrats. You have no idea how good Trump was and could have been.
But you have Biden now who was a senator for 47 years and did nothing. No bills to help the people. No nothing. Biden has already said he is going to abolish the Second Amendment. Why don't the Democrats talk about Biden's son and the laws he broke? Because they are Democrats.
As long as you steal millions like Hillary Clinton then, to them, it is OK. As a liberal Democrat, please don't do any thinking, they will do it for you. You ought to remember it was the Democrats that started the civil war because they want to run your life just like today.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
