I’m sure you are familiar with the polarizing issue regarding the Lake Bomoseen Association (LBA) and the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust (LBPT) applying for a permit to spray ProcellaCOR herbicide to control/wipe out milfoil in the lake.
There is so much opposition against this. I am the conservation director for the Rutland BASS Club, which considers Lake Bomoseen our home water and we feel, as stewards of the lake, we need to act. Our board is determined to stop this application of herbicide from happening. Last week, I provided a statement at the Castleton town informational meeting in opposition to this permit and directly requested the LBA and the LBTA to retract the permit application. On Tuesday, we also posted a formal letter to the LBA and LBPT presidents reiterating our request.
The town of Castleton is voting on this issue next week. The Rutland BASS Club's Board believes it will be a majority, possibly unanimous, decision against this application and will look for the Vermont DEC to reject the application due to all the public outcry.
Erik Rasmussen
Killington
