I continue to see the same issue repeat itself throughout the political arena. This is happening not just in Vermont, but across the country.
The problem I see is that the older generation has overstayed its tenancy and continually kept the next generation from taking the reins. So instead of planning for the future, we are constantly revisiting history. That doesn't mean your wisdom isn't wanted, but you need to know when it's time to let us have our turn to create our own future.
For example, large projects which will be a long-term burden for younger families, laws that don't uphold the views of younger citizens, and school decisions that don't hold true to the values of the students, are all areas where those younger than 40 are significantly underrepresented.
Do we appreciate your guidance? Absolutely! Do we think you need to let us take that guidance to come up with plans that will benefit us for the next 50 years? More than anything.
Just because our views are different, that doesn't mean we hold the groundwork you laid to get us here in any less regard. But it's time to let the past live in the past. It's time to move forward. Please don't forget to vote on March 1.
Kirsten Hathaway
Rutland Town
