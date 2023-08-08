Climate impact

Recent years have been marked by big food corporations exploiting and endangering workers, damaging our environment, and inflating grocery prices. But we can break the hold of these massive industrial agriculture corporations and regain control of the food and farm system, so it works for everyone. Every five years, Congress writes a farm bill. The next one should protect small and midsize farmers and help them adopt farming practices to produce nutritious food, while also protecting the climate.

