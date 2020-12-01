Before your editor prints articles such as the AP article in this morning’s paper titled ”Travelers swarm US airports,” does he fact-check at all?
The actual numbers from the TSA website show air travel is down 60% from one year ago. There were 15,971,062 Thanksgiving travelers last year in the week prior to and including Thanksgiving Day. This year, there were 6,513,452 travelers over the same period. The article does not mention that and your headline gives the false impression people are generally ignoring COVID-19 protocols.
Why is that? Why are you not reporting the facts and letting your readers determine what is actually happening in our country right now. I think I know the answer, journalism is dead in this country – the bias is so bad now, I don’t think you even realize it anymore. Please stop. We look to our newspapers for news – keep the opinion stuff to the opinion page.
John Facey III
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.