I’m disappointed by the Rutland City Board of Aldermen’s failure to follow through on their promise to discuss the provision of implicit bias training for city officials. Alderman Tommola has ignored my communication on this topic, despite the Chair’s request he keep me apprised. He also failed to respond to my questions at the Oct. 7 Aldermen’s meeting.
Implicit bias refers to the unthinking assumptions we make about a person based on their skin color, gender and so on. For instance, studies show Americans are biased towards believing children of color are older than they actually are; this leads to the implementation of harsher discipline. To be sure, Vermont schools have been shown to discipline students of color more harshly than white students for the same infractions.
Because these biases are implicit, we often don’t realize when they’re in play. With training, we can learn to recognize our biases so we avoid irrational decision-making.
City officials should be leading by example here. This training would’ve gone a long way towards ensuring Alderman Clifford understood the fallacy behind the racist “White Privilege” meme he posted on Facebook over the summer. Despite Rutland’s laudable efforts to attract tourists of color — with recent sculptures, for example — tourism dollars won’t materialize until officials implement the inclusionary policies needed to build a community free of flags that celebrate slavery. Vermont’s population numbers will continue to stagnate as long as Saturday Night Live runs skits about our suitability for white supremacists.
Implicit bias training should be discussed in time for finalization of the Jan. 1 budget. There are several low cost or free options, including the training provided by Bor Yang of the Vermont Human Rights Council. I urge city officials to heed their constituents’ needs and their own promises.
Heather Juliussen-Stevenson
Rutland
