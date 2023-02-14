A few weeks ago, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists issued a press release announcing the “Doomsday Clock,” designed to measure the current likelihood of nuclear war, had just been set at 90 seconds to midnight.
Unless renewed before February 2026, the “New Start” nuclear weapons treaty between the United States and Russia will expire. Should that happen, current levels of distrust between nations will likely intensify, increasing the odds of nuclear conflict.
Our nation’s military could view the treaty’s potential demise as an opportunity and push to expand nuclear arsenals. And what of the American people? Are we, as citizens, complicit in a culture of aggression? We may be, if we stay silent, if we see conflict as inevitable, if we yield to apathy and despair.
When peacemaking starts feeling pointless, I come back to a favorite quote from anthropologist Margaret Mead. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
Effective peace work is often multigenerational. Our addiction to war was centuries in the making and won’t be transformed overnight. And while actions we take now may seem futile, doing nothing is worse. Personal agency, left unused, tends to atrophy.
Please continue caring. Practice kindness at home, reach out to state and national reps, help inspire the long, patient work of peace.
