I heard the Eagles' song, "Already Gone," the other day and it reminded me of the Washington Nats, who look like D.C. history. This team is choking and their fans are booing. Of course it's President Trump that was booed, but nonetheless, the Nats are looking sick.
We'll now witness one of the biggest World Series disasters ever and it's right now! Admitted, the Astros are pretty good and look like champs, but what about a team that wins the first two games away in unfriendly turf then loses three at home?! These Nats guys are tripping and falling into a miserable piece of sport's history. Wow, what a bummer! "Now I'm already gone .....and I'm already gone..."
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
