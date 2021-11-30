“It Can’t Happen Here” is a novel by Sinclair Lewis. The novel describes a demagogue who is elected president of the United States after fomenting fear while promoting a return to patriotism and "traditional" values. The country soon turns it back on democracy and slides into authoritarianism.
The presidency of Trump strongly implies it could happen here. Voter suppression, legislative action by states to override election results that threaten those in power, rise of vigilantism and media-based support for conflict between “us” and “them” leads me to believe it could happen here.
There are certainly those who continue to believe it can’t happen here. But not only could it happen here, there is strong evidence it is already happening here.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.