Why do I feel as ifI am experiencing an alternate reality when conflicting news accounts of reality present non-parallel perceptions? Do I really need mind-altering substances when Fox News is readily available?
Really, the current news of a past president having his residence, quite legally and appropriately choreographed, searched due to his possession of government documents of highly classified information, seems to be a cut-and-dried situation.
But in the alternate reality of Fox News, the voice of choice by the Mega world and the world of those Republicans who want to serve only Trump (and save themselves), Fox’s denial of any wrongdoing by Der Führer is to be expected. Even the vile rhetoric, that debases and threatens the well-being of those who are doing their elected or constitutionally appointed duties, by Fox News should come as no surprise.
Alternate realities, however, offer us more than a confusion of consciousness. Alternate realities offer us the opportunity to see and accept what is real. Given that, do you really want to watch Fox News?
