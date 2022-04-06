Ya know, among the various ways to make it through, as well as save money on, higher vehicle fuel prices at the gasoline station pump is to leave the vehicle at home whenever possible. Take public transportation, ride a bicycle of one type or another, run, jog and walk instead. It works and also doesn't cost one anything more than one's time. Kudos to those who have already been doing so.
Morgan W. Brown
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.