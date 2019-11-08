The Trump administration and the "Republicrat" Party told the American people the phone call at the center of the Trump's criminal act in and of itself did not matter unless there was outside evidence of wrong doing.
Outside evidence of wrong doing is being provided and now, the Trump administration and the "Republicrat" Party have a new song: There was nothing wrong with the phone call in and of itself that Trump was on so, don't worry about all the mounting outside evidence — it's the phone call only.
Alternative facts, alternative logic. If this is the New World Order based on Putinism, then please can I get the UN back with American strategic and diplomatic power? Please.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
