In the world of letter-writing to editors, there is an experience most of us endure from time to time, and that is called, for lack of a better term, "censorship" or not printing that which is sent. Within the local Vermont papers, most would be considered liberal, some would be middle ground, and a small number perhaps, would be conservative.
The liberal ones in this part of the planet have a habit of not printing letters that do not fit their political mold. For instance, most anything critical of the Biden administration would earn the big X; it has happened to me. Conversely, back when Trump was president, you could count on the big X if there were items of support with explanations and detail. Those kinds of things were no-go.
Long story short, the Rutland Herald is biased and in the can for the Democrat Party, end of discussion.
So many times, I have written there are alternative sources. This happens to be true for both right-leaning and left-leaning foci. In my research recently to get an up-to-date focus on these facts, I found a place to go that gives both left and right sources. It is Gannon University, Nash Library and Student Learning Commons. Put this in Google and the sources will appear. If I put them in here, it would not be the best idea in the world, for sure.
There are not hours enough in the day to read everything listed by Gannon. The thing I like is, there is actual real news, minus the bias and stuff the main-streamers will not print, for all to read.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
