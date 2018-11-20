While President Trump pardons two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a nonviolent Thanksgiving observance.
And here are some other good reasons:
- You can brag about pardoning a turkey - like Trump (or not).
- You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game.
- Your sensible vegetarian kid won't have to boycott the family dinner.
- Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels.
- You won’t have to call Poultry Hotline to keep your family out of the hospital.
- Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol and hormones.
- You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip.
- You won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.
Seriously, this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains.
Our own dinner will feature a store-bought, plant-based, holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. An internet search for "vegetarian Thanksgiving" is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use.
Rudy Hitchcock
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.