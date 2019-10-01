President Trump has stated a couple of years ago he was not concerned with Russian meddling in our internal politics because we meddle in other countries' internal politics.
Perhaps.
However, one could logically infer that if Russia invaded America, President Trump would say this invasion by Russia is okay because we do it all the time.
Not all Americans are capitalists and not all capitalists are American. Donald Trump is a capitalist and not an American.
Who do we blame? Lawyers. Lawyers who protected Donald Trump throughout his life from his own behavior and decisions. Lawyers who serve those with power — that is who I blame. I include the current wizard lawyers who are protecting President Trump from himself at the expense of America and all Americans.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
